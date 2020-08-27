Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.44 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Nordson in a report issued on Monday, August 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.29. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NDSN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.83.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $192.41 on Tuesday. Nordson has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $208.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

In other news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total value of $3,431,572.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,786,508.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total transaction of $2,070,237.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,495,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,024,000 after purchasing an additional 512,430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,664,000 after purchasing an additional 438,053 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 904.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,345,000 after purchasing an additional 295,916 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,952,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,679,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

