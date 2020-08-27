Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) traded up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.89 and last traded at $21.87. 1,028,478 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 491,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

Several research firms recently commented on NIU. Citigroup downgraded Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Niu Technologies from $11.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered Niu Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIU. State Street Corp grew its stake in Niu Technologies by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,266,000. Dalton Investments LLC purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,197,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Niu Technologies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Niu Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after buying an additional 206,755 shares during the last quarter. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

