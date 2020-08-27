Nike (NYSE:NKE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $112.00

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $112.00 and last traded at $111.83, with a volume of 8172685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Nike from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.59.

Get Nike alerts:

The company has a market cap of $174.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.48.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,356 shares of company stock worth $28,789,215. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Nike by 668.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nike (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.