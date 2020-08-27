Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Insider Heidi O’neill Sells 22,000 Shares

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Heidi O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of Nike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $111.63 on Thursday. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $112.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $173.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.48.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Nike from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 3.7% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 30,615 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,895 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesleyan Assurance Society boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 67,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

