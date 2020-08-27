NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Director Group L. P. Column Buys 11,024 Shares

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Director Group L. P. Column bought 11,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,991.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE NGM opened at $18.29 on Thursday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08).

NGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 308,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.