NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Director Group L. P. Column Buys 11,024 Shares

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Director Group L. P. Column bought 11,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,991.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE NGM opened at $18.29 on Thursday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08).
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 308,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.
