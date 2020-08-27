New Mountain Investments Iii, Sells 25,575,472 Shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $498,977,458.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AVTR opened at $21.75 on Thursday. Avantor Inc has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 94.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.18.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.
See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.