New Mountain Investments Iii, Sells 25,575,472 Shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $498,977,458.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AVTR opened at $21.75 on Thursday. Avantor Inc has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 94.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.18.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

