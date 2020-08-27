New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NBEV. Northland Securities began coverage on New Age Beverages in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on New Age Beverages from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ NBEV opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. New Age Beverages has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $206.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 48.54%. Research analysts predict that New Age Beverages will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 885.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Age Beverages in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

