Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Trading Up 5.5%

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $139.59 and last traded at $137.62. 255,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 447,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.41.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.37 and a 200-day moving average of $121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. Equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 83,440 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $11,321,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $105,082.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,490 shares of company stock valued at $11,468,237 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nevro during the first quarter worth about $1,525,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nevro in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 74.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 1,336.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 35,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Nevro by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

