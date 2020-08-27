NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. NetScout Systems currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $25.25.

NTCT stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.05. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $183.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,405,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after acquiring an additional 46,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 53.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,295,000 after buying an additional 742,738 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,260,000 after buying an additional 213,897 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 18.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,786,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,992,000 after buying an additional 280,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at about $37,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

