Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.25 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 51.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

OTCMKTS:NLST opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. Netlist has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Netlist will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

