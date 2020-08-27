Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Richard N. Barton Sells 5,584 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,792,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $547.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $241.47 billion, a PE ratio of 92.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.22.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,142,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,451 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,266,751,000 after buying an additional 2,176,569 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,595,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,079,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,967 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,360,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,164 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $573.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.77.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.