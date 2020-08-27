Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Richard N. Barton Sells 5,584 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,792,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NFLX stock opened at $547.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $241.47 billion, a PE ratio of 92.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.22.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $573.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.77.
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
