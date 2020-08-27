NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $42.21, but opened at $45.50. NetApp shares last traded at $45.36, with a volume of 111,272 shares traded.

The data storage provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,177,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $716,139,000 after purchasing an additional 66,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $415,152,000 after acquiring an additional 95,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,575,031 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $247,365,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NetApp by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,579,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $203,190,000 after buying an additional 2,394,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $159,021,000 after buying an additional 112,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.06.

About NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

