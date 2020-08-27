NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.225-1.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.NetApp also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.66-0.74 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on NetApp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.42.

NetApp stock opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.06. NetApp has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

