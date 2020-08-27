NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $45.00 at Deutsche Bank

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.42.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. NetApp has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NetApp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. American National Bank boosted its stake in NetApp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 12,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,656 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

