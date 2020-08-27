NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Northland Securities increased their target price on NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 125.0% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in NetApp by 539.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.