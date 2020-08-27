NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.97% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTAP. Bank of America raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Northland Securities upped their price target on NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on NetApp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.42.
NTAP opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. NetApp has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.06.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,579,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $203,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,176 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in NetApp by 631.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,623,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $162,026,000 after buying an additional 2,265,082 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in NetApp by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 759,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,078,000 after buying an additional 671,134 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,039,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NetApp by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after buying an additional 562,559 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NetApp Company Profile
NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.
