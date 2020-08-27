NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTAP. Bank of America raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Northland Securities upped their price target on NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on NetApp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.42.

NTAP opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. NetApp has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.06.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,579,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $203,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,176 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in NetApp by 631.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,623,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $162,026,000 after buying an additional 2,265,082 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in NetApp by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 759,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,078,000 after buying an additional 671,134 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,039,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NetApp by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after buying an additional 562,559 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

