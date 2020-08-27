NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s current price.

NTAP has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.42.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in NetApp by 539.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

