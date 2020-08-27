NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Raymond James

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

NYSE:NPTN opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a market cap of $353.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.53.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 25,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $260,596.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $104,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,891 shares of company stock valued at $477,604. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,490,000 after buying an additional 68,259 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

