Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Shares Up 5.4%

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)’s stock price rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 192,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 378,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

NLTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 20.73.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 18,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $7,070,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

