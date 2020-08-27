Neenah (NYSE:NP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neenah (NYSE:NP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neenah is a leading global specialty materials company, focused on premium niche markets that include advanced filtration media, specialized substrates used for tapes, labels and other products, and premium printing and packaging papers. The company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and its products are sold in over 70 countries worldwide from manufacturing operations in the United States and Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NP. Sidoti lowered Neenah from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Neenah from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

Neenah stock opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90. Neenah has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $760.30 million, a P/E ratio of -173.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Neenah will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Neenah’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In related news, CFO Paul F. Desantis purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.17 per share, with a total value of $153,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,508.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NP. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Neenah by 425.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Neenah by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

