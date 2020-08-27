Needham & Company LLC Increases Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $70.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.37.

PLAN stock opened at $58.15 on Thursday. Anaplan has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $63.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -51.46 and a beta of 1.92.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $1,351,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 52,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,421,582.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 785,571 shares in the company, valued at $36,254,101.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,832 shares of company stock worth $14,759,699. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 4,823.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,746,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630,107 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,572,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,183,000 after buying an additional 2,124,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Anaplan by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,371,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,243,000 after buying an additional 1,911,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

