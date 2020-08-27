Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NLS. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Nautilus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Nautilus from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Shares of NLS opened at $12.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.83 million, a PE ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 18.03%. Analysts predict that Nautilus will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nautilus news, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 22,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $321,660.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,132 shares in the company, valued at $282,854.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jim Barr sold 6,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $92,442.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,252 shares in the company, valued at $535,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,387 shares of company stock worth $2,197,536 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Nautilus by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nautilus by 578.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Nautilus by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

See Also: Basic Economics

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.