National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.79

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

NXPGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Express Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

