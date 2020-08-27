National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

NABZY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded National Australia Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded National Australia Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded National Australia Bank from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

NABZY stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. National Australia Bank has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

