NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Trading 5.6% Higher

NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.14. 373,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 620,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50.

About NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

