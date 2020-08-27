NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NantHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NantHealth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NH opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $343.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.92. NantHealth has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $6.39.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in NantHealth by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,876 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.