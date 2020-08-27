NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.26

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.26 and last traded at $39.64, with a volume of 456880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.67.

NSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 7.74.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.15% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,193.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $89,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,953.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,308 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 13.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,261 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 57.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 57.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth about $680,000.

About NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

