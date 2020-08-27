Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Trading 5.1% Higher

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 3,409,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 4,922,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Several equities analysts have commented on NBRV shares. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $888.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 932.58% and a negative return on equity of 212.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 110,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 28.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 158.9% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.