Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.25

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.25 and last traded at C$10.19, with a volume of 340133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.23.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.60 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mullen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $946.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$257.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$258.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mullen Group Ltd will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.87%.

Mullen Group Company Profile (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

