Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Motorpoint Group alerts:

LON:MOTR opened at GBX 271 ($3.54) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 253.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 242.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.42 million and a PE ratio of 16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 700.50. Motorpoint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 324 ($4.23).

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported GBX 16.40 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX (3.40) (($0.04)). On average, analysts anticipate that Motorpoint Group will post 1825.8176682 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith Mansfield purchased 20,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £49,999.68 ($65,333.44).

About Motorpoint Group

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 12 retail sites across Great Britain.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Motorpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.