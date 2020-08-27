Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MGDDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. AlphaValue raised shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Get MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR alerts:

Shares of MGDDY stock opened at $23.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.12. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $25.92.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.