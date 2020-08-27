Morgan Stanley Increases United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Price Target to $57.00

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on United States Cellular from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $40.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.58.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.55. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 15,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $502,283.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,085.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,627 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,153 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

