Morgan Stanley Increases Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $190.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $156.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.88.

NYSE LOW opened at $170.39 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $170.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market cap of $128.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 57,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after buying an additional 34,732 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,859,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,351,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,426,000 after buying an additional 181,285 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

