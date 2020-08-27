Morgan Stanley Increases Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $215.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.83.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $212.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.64. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $334.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.31.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,085,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,176,000 after buying an additional 38,498 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,795,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,248,000 after buying an additional 337,214 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

