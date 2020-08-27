Morgan Stanley Cuts Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target to $19.00

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RDUS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $548.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $29.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $330,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,956,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,897,808.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 62,158 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 49,776 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 665,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 208,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

