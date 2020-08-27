Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 148,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Mondelez International by 239.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 773,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,546,000 after buying an additional 545,434 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in Mondelez International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 25,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,543,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $55,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.68. 66,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,666,542. The stock has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.90.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

