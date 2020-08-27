Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) was downgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $52.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.69% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.10.

Shares of MNTA opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $52.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.74.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 757.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $28,341.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $190,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 37,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,148,292.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,915 shares of company stock worth $10,173,824 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,217,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,520,000 after buying an additional 933,884 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,656,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $587,423,000 after buying an additional 64,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,654,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,030,000 after buying an additional 412,626 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,855,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,271,000 after buying an additional 260,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,175,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,760,000 after buying an additional 1,937,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

