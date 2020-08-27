Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTEM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.75.

MTEM opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.28). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 113.62% and a negative net margin of 514.48%. The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 60,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 1,852.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 103,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 60,624 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 1,843.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 108,116 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 52.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

