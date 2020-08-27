Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $1,624,750.00 in Stock

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $1,624,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $1,381,200.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $1,574,600.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $1,670,000.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $1,398,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 62,688 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $3,714,890.88.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 39,752 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $2,544,128.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 39,752 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $2,532,599.92.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 39,752 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $2,534,587.52.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 98,956 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $5,771,113.92.

MRNA opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.36 and a beta of 0.69. Moderna Inc has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,212,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Moderna by 7,640.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 72,937 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

