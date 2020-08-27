Mike J. Taylor Acquires 5,000 Shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:FRD traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,451. Friedman Industries has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

