MidasProtocol Hits Market Cap of $579,324.19 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One MidasProtocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. In the last week, MidasProtocol has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $579,324.19 and $9,710.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00130167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.35 or 0.01664428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00199156 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000836 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00151041 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 308,171,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,171,500 tokens. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io

MidasProtocol Token Trading

MidasProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MidasProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

