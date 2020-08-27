Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) EVP Jean Philippe Courtois Sells 15,014 Shares of Stock

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jean Philippe Courtois also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 6th, Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00.

MSFT opened at $220.40 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $217.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,673.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after buying an additional 2,283,447 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after buying an additional 471,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after buying an additional 1,667,999 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,337,453,000 after buying an additional 1,251,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

