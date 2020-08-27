Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Bank of America

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.54. 390,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,242,164. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,427 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $282,293,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,196,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $671,123,000 after buying an additional 4,614,033 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $117,041,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 70.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,059,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after buying an additional 2,508,736 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

