Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Bank of America

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.43% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.
NASDAQ MU traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.54. 390,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,242,164. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.48.
In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,427 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $282,293,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,196,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $671,123,000 after buying an additional 4,614,033 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $117,041,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 70.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,059,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after buying an additional 2,508,736 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
