Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.03.

Shares of MU stock opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,427 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $3,478,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $35,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,958,000 after purchasing an additional 103,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

