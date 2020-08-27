Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.03.
Shares of MU stock opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19.
In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,427 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $3,478,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $35,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,958,000 after purchasing an additional 103,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.