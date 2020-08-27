Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 81,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.64.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $412,098.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,856.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $225,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,817 shares of company stock worth $2,584,000 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $107.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $113.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

