Michael G. Combs Sells 3,189 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 3,189 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $258,723.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,706.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CorVel stock opened at $82.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.92. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $96.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.11.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 7.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. CWM LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the second quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 28.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CorVel by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

CRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.