MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.23.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.42 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $354,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at $243,302.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,529 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 254.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 473,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after buying an additional 340,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 174.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after buying an additional 292,715 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $10,742,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 625.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 267,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after buying an additional 230,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 99.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 151,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGP Ingredients (MGPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.