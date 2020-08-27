MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 171,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.13% of MGIC Investment worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,286,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,570,000 after purchasing an additional 51,299 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 1,962.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,059,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813,981 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 16.6% during the first quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 4,517,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,694,000 after acquiring an additional 644,044 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 17.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,363,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,708,000 after acquiring an additional 646,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,780,000 after purchasing an additional 167,023 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTG stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.06. 53,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,411,305. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.82. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.92 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 42.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.59.

In other news, Director Michael E. Lehman bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

