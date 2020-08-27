Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Metlife by 364.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 25,058 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,558,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,793,000 after purchasing an additional 145,429 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 142,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 47,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,160,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,929. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. Equities analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Metlife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

