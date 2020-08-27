Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Merus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Merus from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $336.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.66. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,462,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $20,475,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 87,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,326,260.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Merus by 43.6% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,090,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,917 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 68.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,812,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 734,605 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 390.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 44,654 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the second quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

